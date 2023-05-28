"When India moves forward, the world moves forward": PM Modi

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that the new Parliament House will invoke the development of the world from the development of India. PM Modi said that the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens' vigour and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

"When India moves forward, the world moves forward. New models can be established only by treading new paths," the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that the new India is realizing new goals and paving new ways. Stating that after years of slavery, India resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations", he said.

"When a country like India, full of diversity, with a huge population that tackles various challenges, moves forward with a belief, it inspires many countries of the world. Every achievement of India is going to become an achievement for different countries in different parts of the world in the coming days", he said. The Prime Minister underlined India's responsibility becomes bigger as its determination to develop will become the strength of many other countries. "There is a new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust", PM Modi exclaimed.

The Prime Minister recalled the golden period of India's prosperity and architecture. He said that centuries of slavery robbed us of this glory. The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is filled with confidence. "Today's India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery and embracing that ancient glory of art. This new Parliament Building is a living example of this endeavour", the Prime Minister said.

"This building has Virasat (heritage) as well as Vastu (Architecture), Kala (art) as well as kaushal (skill), sanskriti (culture) as well as notes of Samvidhan (Constitution). He pointed out that the interiors of Lok Sabha are themed on the national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha on the national flower lotus. The Parliament premises have the national tree Banyan. The new building incorporates the specialities of different parts of the country.

Highlighting the unity of the country, he mentioned granite from Rajasthan, timber from Maharashtra and carpet by Bhadhoi artisans. "We witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in every particle of this building", he said. PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

The prime minister said that the new Parliament building will witness the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. "The New Parliament Building will be a testament to the dawn of AatmanirbharBharat. It will be a witness to our journey towards a ViksitBharat," said PM Modi.

"This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India," he said. Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, PM Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers, and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work. "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition," he said.

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets. "There was a need for a new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.

PM Modi added, "This building is equipped with modern facilities and has the latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work". The Prime Minister further said that the inspiration is the same from Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan.

"As we sit in the new parliament, I find immense satisfaction in the accomplishment of building 4 crore homes and 11 crore toilets for the people, constructing 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads, constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovar, and creating 30,000 new Panchayat Bhavans. From Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people," the Prime Minister added. He added that 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to our nation to fulfil our vision of New India and this new building should be a shining example of our vision and resolve.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament. The Prime Minister's address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

A special Rs 75 coin was launched on Sunday to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Notably, the country is also celebrating its 75th year of independence.

A special stamp to mark the occasion was also launched. Reflecting the cultural diversity of India, Tripura's epitome bamboo wood flooring embellished the new Parliament building.

In line with the 'Made in India' initiative, different kinds of materials like teak wood from Nagpur and red and white sandstone from Rajasthan's Sarmathura have been used in the construction of the Parliament floor. Apart from that, carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and stone carvings from Rajasthan have also been used. Further, red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and white marble from Ambaji of Rajasthan have also been used in the flooring.

Epitome bamboo wood flooring was supplied by Mutha Industries of Bodhjungnagar, Tripura. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

