Highlights of inauguration of new Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. Following are the highlights of the day as the event unfolded 7 am onwards.

** Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks inside the Parliament premises dressed in a crisp dhoti and kurta for religious ceremonies to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. ** Amid chanting of vedic hymns, the Prime Minister performed Ganapati Homam as part of the Vastu Pooja rituals, prostrated before the 'Sengol', the ceremonial sceptre that traces its tradition back to the Chola dynasty that took roots in the third century BCE. ** The high priests of 21 'adheenams' from Tamil Nadu consecrated the 'Sengol' and handed it over to the Prime Minister, who carried it in a ceremonial procession to the new Parliament building and installed it on the right side of the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. ** At least 20 opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, contending that President Droupadi Murmu, being the head of the state, should have done the honours. ** All-religion prayers were also held to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building. ** Spiritual strains of Shaivite hymns from the sacred Thevaram text set the tone for the ceremonial rituals.

** Priests from the Sringeri Math of Karnataka performed the ceremonial Vastu Pooja. Priests from the same Math had performed the rituals at the ground-breaking ceremony on December 10, 2020. ** While the old Parliament building took six years to complete, the new building, spread over a built up area of 64,500 sqm, was ready in record time of two and half years.

** The Lok Sabha Chamber has 888 seats, which can accommodate 1,272 members during a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House chamber has 384 seats.

** The new building also has six new committee rooms and 92 rooms for use as offices for the Council of Ministers. ** The public entrances lead to three galleries -- the Sangeet Gallery which exhibits dance, song, and musical traditions of India, the Sthapthya Gallery depicts the architectural heritage of the country, and the Shilp Gallery showcases distinct handicraft traditions of different states. ** The new parliament building is home to nearly 5,000 artwork, including paintings, wall panels, stone sculptures, and metal murals. ** Interior decoration in the Lok Sabha has peacock motif on carpets, ceiling and lattice work for windows. The Rajya Sabha chamber is decorated with lotus motif. ** At the formal inauguration function, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only non-NDA leader in attendance. ** Chief Ministers of NDA constituent parties such as Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Zoramthanga (Mizoram), Neiphu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) were present at the formal inauguration ceremony held in the Lok Sabha chamber. ** Ambassadors of several foreign countries were also present during the function. ** The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postal stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the occasion. ** The Prime Minister said 25 years before Independence, Mahatma Gandhi had captivated everyone with the idea of Swaraj through the non-cooperation movement.

** India will complete 100 years of Independence in the next 25 years, he said, and urged every citizen to work towards a developed India during this period of ''Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.''

