Erdogan appears headed for win in Turkey runoff

President Tayyip Erdogan appeared to be headed for victory in Turkey's runoff election on Sunday, with data from both state-run Anadolu agency and opposition ANKA news agency giving him an edge with about 93% of the ballot boxes counted.

The head of the High Election Board said at a press conference that Erdogan was leading challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 54.47% support, with 54.6% of ballot boxes logged.

Erdogan's ruling AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik separately said he maintained strong support.

