Left Menu

Many job opportunities created in last nine years: Union min V K Singh

Of the total FDI, 532 billion dollars were received in the last eight years, Singh said, adding the investment has come from 162 countries.The investment was not restricted to one or two states but it came to 31 states and union territories of the country.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:00 IST
Many job opportunities created in last nine years: Union min V K Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State General (Retd.) V K Singh on Monday claimed that job opportunities have been created in many fields in the last nine years due to the all-round development of the country.

Singh, who was in Ranchi to highlight development and social welfare work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, ''The government cannot provide jobs to all but many employment opportunities were created.'' He said that the organised sector provides only four per cent of the jobs, while 96 per cent comes from private sector and self-employment. India is third in terms of the number of unicorn firms and second, in terms of the number of startups, he said.

''India's economy is growing at more than 6 per cent and foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by manifolds. The country received 950 billion dollars of FDI since 1947 to date. Of the total FDI, 532 billion dollars were received in the last eight years,'' Singh said, adding the investment has come from 162 countries.

''The investment was not restricted to one or two states but it came to 31 states and union territories of the country. The investment was made in 61 different sectors,'' he said.

Stating that India is a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy, he claimed it took 67 years for the country to be a one trillion economy, while the next trillion was achieved in eight years and the nation reached the three trillion mark in just five years.

He said India will be the youngest country in the world by 2070 in terms of the percentage of the young population.

''If proper skill development and education are provided to the young population, India will be the source for the entire human resource needs of the world,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023