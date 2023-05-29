Many job opportunities created in last nine years: Union min V K Singh

Union Minister of State General (Retd.) V K Singh on Monday claimed that job opportunities have been created in many fields in the last nine years due to the all-round development of the country.

Singh, who was in Ranchi to highlight development and social welfare work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, ''The government cannot provide jobs to all but many employment opportunities were created.'' He said that the organised sector provides only four per cent of the jobs, while 96 per cent comes from private sector and self-employment. India is third in terms of the number of unicorn firms and second, in terms of the number of startups, he said.

''India's economy is growing at more than 6 per cent and foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by manifolds. The country received 950 billion dollars of FDI since 1947 to date. Of the total FDI, 532 billion dollars were received in the last eight years,'' Singh said, adding the investment has come from 162 countries.

''The investment was not restricted to one or two states but it came to 31 states and union territories of the country. The investment was made in 61 different sectors,'' he said.

Stating that India is a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy, he claimed it took 67 years for the country to be a one trillion economy, while the next trillion was achieved in eight years and the nation reached the three trillion mark in just five years.

He said India will be the youngest country in the world by 2070 in terms of the percentage of the young population.

''If proper skill development and education are provided to the young population, India will be the source for the entire human resource needs of the world,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)