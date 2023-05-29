Members of Kuki, other tribes protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Centre's intervention in Manipur

Hundreds of women from the Hmar, Kuki, Mizo and Zomi tribes staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Monday, demanding a ''fair intervention'' by the central government to put an end to the prevailing tensions in Manipur.

The protesters gathered at the demonstration site holding posters and national flags and raised slogans demanding justice. They continued the protest even as it rained.

''When I woke up this morning, I saw our chief minister has said Kukis are terrorists... We have been made homeless in our own home,'' one of the protesters said from a dais.

''We are Indians, our forefathers have been freedom fighters,'' another protester added, amid chants of ''We Are Indians'' from the crowd.

''We are not illegal immigrants,'' she added.

The protesters raised slogans, saying they trust the central government, not the state government.

Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces, had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

