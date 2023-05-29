"Change came in 2014...": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 9 years of Modi govt

Left Menu

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the country is witnessing changes after 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time as needy, poor and north-east were considered just a vote-bank before him.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:23 IST
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the country is witnessing changes after 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time as needy, poor and north-east were considered just a vote-bank before him. "There had been a different picture of politics in India for 60 years. In this picture, the needy, poor and the northeast were considered just a vote bank. The poor were always made to feel miserable. They just gave slogans but did not work like that. The change came about in 2014 when PM Modi took the nation's responsibility," the minister said.

He further said that PM Modi changes the picture of the country from politics to service. "He changed the picture from politics to service. Everything became easy for people and that got possible because of his good governance. He brought about a sustained change by his Gareeb Kalyan Niti," said Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing the media.

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete nine years on May 30. Modi came to power by getting a clear majority and took oath as the PM on May 26, 2014. He is the fourth-longest serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, and the longest-serving PM from a non-Congress party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

