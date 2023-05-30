Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he expects a debt ceiling deal he struck with the White House to attract support from a majority of House Republicans. McCarthy told Fox News that more than 95% of House Republicans were very excited about the agreement and that it included pay-go restrictions that would prevent future legislation from pushing up the deficit.

US Representative Chip Roy says 'we're going to try' to stop debt ceiling deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Texas said on Sunday on Twitter that he intended to try to stop the debt ceiling deal in the U.S. House of Representatives. After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where it may be opposed by both hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Biden and McCarthy's bumpy journey to a debt ceiling deal

When Kevin McCarthy was struggling early this year to get enough votes from his own Republicans to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democratic President Joe Biden called the prolonged saga a national embarrassment, then had a little fun. "I've got good news for you," Biden said, pointing playfully at a reporter after a speech in Kentucky. "They just elected you speaker."

IRS funding cut won't hurt near-term tax collection, officials say

The budget deal struck by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to end a debt-limit crisis should not change the short-term abilities of tax collectors, according to White House officials. The deal would shift $10 billion each in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 in funding away the Internal Revenue Service, but officials believe the IRS can make due in the near term since they were funded over a 10-year period. They may need to seek more funding from Congress for future years, one of the officials said.

Eighth person rescued from collapsed building in Iowa; fatalities unlikely

Search and rescue teams working throughout the night rescued an eighth victim from an apartment building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, officials said on Monday. The city's mayor and fire chief told reporters they believe the incident will end without any fatalities.

Poor GenXers without dependents targeted by US debt ceiling work requirements

The debt ceiling deal that U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Kevin McCarthy agreed over the weekend adds new conditions to food aid that will impact one segment of the U.S. population specifically - GenXers with no dependents. The deal targets recipients of the Supplementary Nutrition Program, or SNAP, between the ages of 50 and 54, adding new requirements that they work 20 hours a week to receive the aid.

US House Rules panel to meet Tuesday on debt ceiling bill

The U.S. House Rules Committee said it will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the debt ceiling bill, which needs to pass a narrowly divided Congress before June 5, when the U.S. Treasury says it would run short of money to cover all its obligations. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default. Biden said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said. Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.

Republicans speak out against US debt-ceiling deal, in sign of rocky road ahead

A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress before the U.S. runs out of money next week. Although expected, the opposition illustrates the hurdles that Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will have to overcome to see the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate pass the package.

