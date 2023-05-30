Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Goa's statehood day

I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen Indias development trajectory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:22 IST
PM Modi greets people on Goa's statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the statehood day of Goa, describing the state as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit.

A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu.

It became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India's smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.

Modi tweeted, ''Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India's development trajectory.''

