Kharge calls in question Modi's claims on women security, asks why no action on wrestlers' demands

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort and yet protecting those accused of harassing women.Kharges remarks came on heels of weeks-long protest by wrestlers, who on Tuesday descended in Haridwar with a plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kharge's remarks came on heels of weeks-long protest by wrestlers, who on Tuesday descended in Haridwar with a plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga. He also asked why there was stubbornness on the part of the government in giving justice to the wrestlers, who have been agitating against WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. ''The daughters of India are saying that 'police and system' is no longer sacred.

Everyone has seen in the last few days what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country.

''Modi ji gives a long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort, but the one who is accused of sexual exploitation has full protection,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''After all, what is the stubbornness, why can't daughters get justice? Why only daughters are made to stand in the dock? Why were they turned helpless to flow their medals in Ma Ganga,'' Kharge asked.

''Save the criminal, not 'save the daughter'. Hurt the pride of the country,'' the Congress chief said in another tweet.

Wrestlers, many of whom Olympic medal winners, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar. The protesters reached Haridwar on Tuesday to flow their medals in the river but were stopped from doing by BKU's Naresh Tikait and other khap panchayat leaders.

The grapplers have been demanding the immediate removal and arrest of Singh, against whom Delhi Police has registered two FIRs for alleged sexual exploitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

