BJP govt at Centre made false promises to people, running on 'crutches of slogans'
Batons were used against wrestlers on the orders of the central government, which raises the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, he said, addressing a public meeting here.Talking about his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh, he said he was Union minister four times but never made false promises to people.Today, youth, farmers, labourers, traders are fed up with demonetisation, he said, added the BJP government has totally failed on the financial front.
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying it made false promises to people and is running on ''crutches of slogans''.
He also alleged that the wrestlers were removed from their protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the orders of the government.
''The BJP-ruled Centre is running on crutches of slogans and false promises. Its intentions are suspicions and the public understands it very well. Batons were used against wrestlers on the orders of the central government, which raises the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao','' he said, addressing a public meeting here.
Talking about his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh, he said he was Union minister four times but never made false promises to people.
Today, youth, farmers, labourers, traders are fed up with demonetisation, he said, added the BJP government has ''totally failed'' on the financial front.
