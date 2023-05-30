Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused planned the killing for two days after being rebuffed by victim in front of friends, claim police

Accused Sahil planned for two days the horrific killing of the 16-year-old girl carried out on Sunday evening in the Shahbad Dairy area here after she had rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to continue their relationship, police claimed on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old accused was sent to two-day police custody by a court here. Police officials investigating the case claimed the killing was pre-planned and Sahil was waiting for the victim, Sakshi, in a bylane to attack her on May 28.

On Tuesday, new CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which Sahil could be purportedly seen talking to a person just minutes before committing the brutal crime.

During interrogation, Sahil confessed to the murder and told investigators that Sakshi and her friends had threatened to beat him up if he continued to pressure her to patch up with him, the police claimed.

Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death on Sunday evening allegedly by Sahil in a busy bylane of the Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi as passers-by looked on in fear and disbelief.

Police said that Sahil had bought the knife used in the crime from Haridwar around 15 days ago. After the murder, he threw it in bushes in Rithala while fleeing to his aunt's residence in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Police sought the custody of Sahil, stating that he frequently changed his statements and the weapon used for committing the offence was yet to be recovered, sources said.

According to the police, Sakshi was found to have 34 wounds on her body and her skull was ruptured.

The aunt of Sahil, who lives in Bulandshahr, demanded suitable punishment for the crime committed by him.

''Sahil should be punished for what he has done. He did this to that girl today, tomorrow he can do the same to us,'' Shammo, his aunt, told reporters here.

''He should be punished for what he (Sahil) has done. We are saying this with folded hands, whatever the punishment may be, beat him or hang him or whatever you do, he should be punished. We have nothing to do with him,'' she said.

According to the police, Sahil and Sakshi were in relationship since June 2021 but had frequent quarrels, and things took a turn for the worse in the last eight days after she told him that she wanted to break up with him.

A senior police official said that during interrogation, Sahil claimed that Sakshi had started meeting her ex-boyfriend with whom she was in a relationship for three to four years, but they continued their ''friendship'' even after their break up.

Sahil told police that since Sakshi again developed closeness with her ex-boyfriend as he was doing better financially, this was also one of the reasons which led to their strained relationship.

She was not happy with Sahil and wanted to end their relationship, the police said, adding that the ex-boyfriend who is currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh has been called to join the investigation.

''When Sakshi along with two friends Bhawna and Jhabru were in her locality two days ago, Sahil came there and asked her to continue their relationship.

''Sakshi asked him to stay away from her as she did not want to continue her relationship with him. Sakshi's friend Jhabru warned him to stay away from her,'' the officer said.

The police said that Sahil decided to eliminate Sakshi as she insulted him in front of her friends, adding that her friend Neetu also used her husband's name to threaten Sahil, saying that he is a criminal and he would teach Sahil a lesson once he comes out of jail.

According to another official, on the day of the incident, Sahil had consumed alcohol in the afternoon.

Sakshi, who was returning after changing her dress in a public toilet in order to attend the birthday party of her friend's child, was attacked by the accused with a knife multiple times and later hit by a stone slab.

''After killing her, Sahil went to a nearby park and stayed there for a while. Later, he went to Rithala metro station where, as per his claims, he threw the weapon in the bushes.

''He reached Anand Vihar bus terminal and took a bus for Bulandshahr in UP. A call at his home led police to nab him from Uttar Pradesh,'' the official said.

Police said the mobile phone of the accused will be checked. His social media accounts will be analysed to verify whether he was in touch with other girls or not.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report from the Delhi government and the city police over the brutal killing.

Leaders from the BJP, AAP, and the Congress on Tuesday met the family members of Sakshi.

While AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia sum of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's kin.

Atishi slammed Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and alleged that ''such incidents can be averted if LG takes responsibility.'' ''Daughters of Delhi are facing violence every day. Such incidents can be averted only if the LG takes responsibility,'' she said.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans who met the girl's family members Tuesday morning said no amount of money can bring their daughter back.

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary, who also visited the family members of the victim, said ''blame game begins'' between Kejriwal and LG every time the ''government is held accountable.'' PTI NIT/AMP ABU ASG VIT BUN BUN RT RT

