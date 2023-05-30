Punjab Cabinet expansion: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian to be inducted as ministers

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will on Wednesday induct MLAs Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian as cabinet ministers, officials said here.

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers, citing personal reasons, they said.

Chief Minister Mann has forwarded the resignation of Local Government Minister Nijjar to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, an official said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has sought time from the Punjab governor for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Balkar Singh is a legislator from Kartarpur, in Jalandhar, while Khudian is an MLA from the Lambi seat.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There are a total of 18 berths in the cabinet.

