Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian to be inducted as ministers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:03 IST
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian to be inducted as ministers
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will on Wednesday induct MLAs Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian as cabinet ministers, officials said here.

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers, citing personal reasons, they said.

Chief Minister Mann has forwarded the resignation of Local Government Minister Nijjar to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, an official said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has sought time from the Punjab governor for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Balkar Singh is a legislator from Kartarpur, in Jalandhar, while Khudian is an MLA from the Lambi seat.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There are a total of 18 berths in the cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023