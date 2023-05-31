Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Top US Republican McCarthy urges support for debt ceiling deal ahead of key vote

Top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday urged members of his party to support a bipartisan deal to lift the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, and a key party hardliner said he would likely support the measure in a critical procedural vote. The gatekeeper House of Representatives Rules Committee is due to vote later on Tuesday on whether to advance the 99-page bill to a vote by the full Republican-controlled House of Representatives. If the House passes it, it would then proceed to the Democratic-controlled Senate.

DeSantis to mount first campaign swing through key 2024 states

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, following his presidential campaign debut online, will dive into old-school retail politicking in key early voting states this week, his first chance to connect with voters since announcing his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis will campaign in Iowa for two days and then move on to New Hampshire and South Carolina on a tour that will be closely watched to see if the buttoned-down, policy-minded governor can flash interpersonal skills that some critics have said he lacks.

Purdue Pharma can protect Sackler owners in opioid bankruptcy, court rules

Bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can shield its owners, members of the wealthy Sackler family, from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that U.S. bankruptcy law allows legal protections for non-bankrupt parties, like the Sacklers, in extraordinary circumstances.

Two missing people likely in Iowa building when it collapsed

Two of five people still missing after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building this weekend were likely inside at the time, officials said on Tuesday, but the structure is too unstable to immediately resume a search for them. Experts were evaluating the structural integrity of the part of the building that remained standing after suspending a search through the rubble out of concern for the safety of rescue workers, said James Morris, fire marshal for Davenport, a small city on the Mississippi River, just west of Illinois.

Biden withdraws nomination of official to head US auto safety agency

The White House said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is withdrawing the nomination of the acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take the top job on a permanent basis. The White House gave no reason for the move and declined to comment.

Deepfaking it: America's 2024 election collides with AI boom

"I actually like Ron DeSantis a lot," Hillary Clinton reveals in a surprise online endorsement video. "He's just the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean that." Joe Biden finally lets the mask slip, unleashing a cruel rant at a transgender person. "You will never be a real woman," the president snarls.

Manhattan prosecutor seeks to keep Trump hush money case in state court

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday moved to block former President Donald Trump's attempt to persuade a federal court to take over a state criminal case in which he is charged with falsifying business records prior to the 2016 election. In documents filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Bragg argued that Trump is not entitled to the change in venue because he is not a federal officer. Lawyers for Trump have previously requested to move the case out of New York state court.

Los Angeles reaches settlement blocking Nevada company's 'ghost gun' sales

Los Angeles on Tuesday announced a settlement with a Nevada-based company it accused of illegally selling so-called "ghost guns," components without serial numbers that a purchaser can easily assemble into a complete gun, in California. The company, Polymer80, will pay $4 million in civil penalties, and its two founders will pay a combined $1 million. Polymer80 will be barred from selling gun components or kits in the state without including serial numbers and conducting background checks on the buyers.

Pittsburgh synagogue attacker could face death penalty

The man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue five years ago in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history could face the death penalty if found guilty in a federal trial that opened on Tuesday. Robert Bowers, 50, is standing trial on dozens of federal charges including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death in the mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship for children of immigrants in US illegally

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if elected president again in 2024 he would seek to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to immigrants in the country illegally, a plan that contradicts how a 19th century amendment to the U.S. Constitution long has been interpreted. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in an increasingly crowded field of candidates, said in a campaign video posted to Twitter that he would issue an executive order instructing federal agencies to stop what is known as birthright citizenship. Any such action by Trump would be certain to draw a legal challenge.

