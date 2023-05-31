Left Menu

Do a surgical strike on China, if you have guts: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over its state chief Bandi Sanjay's claim that it will conduct a "surgical strike in Telangana's Old City", saying it should mount a surgical strike on China instead.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over its state chief Bandi Sanjay's claim that it will conduct a "surgical strike in Telangana's Old City", saying it should mount a surgical strike on China instead. Addressing a public meeting in 2020, Bandi Sanjay had said the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with the help of Rohingya, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

"GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls," Kumar said while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. Invoking that remark at a public meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

Owaisi also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim of a covert understanding between AIMIM chief Asadusddin Owaisi and KCR, saying, "Why do you (Amit Shah) feel the pain, if the steering is in my hand?" He said, "Crores of rupees were approved for temples and he (Amit Shah) says the steering is in my hand. If the steering is in my hand, then why do you feel the pain?"

Earlier, on April 23, addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella in Karnataka, Shah alleged connivance between AIMIM chief Asadusddin Owaisi and KCR. He said, "A government, whose steering wheel is with Majlis (Owaisi), can never run Telangana. We are not afraid of the Majlis, Majlis is a compulsion for you (BRS), not for BJP. The government of Telangana should work for the people of the state, not for Owaisi." (ANI)

