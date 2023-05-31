Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal to meet MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, for support on Centre's Delhi ordinance

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance".

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:11 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts - MK Stalin and Hemant Soren - on June 1 and 2, to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance". "On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mr @HemantSorenJMM ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he added in a subsequent tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

