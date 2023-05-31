Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.Speaking at the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California on Tuesday, Gandhi said these people are absolutely convinced that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.The world is too big and complicated for any person to know everything.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ''one such specimen'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California on Tuesday, Gandhi said these people are ''absolutely convinced'' that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.

''The world is too big and complicated for any person to know everything. That is the disease…There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God.

''They can sit with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course, our prime minister is one such specimen. If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created,” he said, evoking peals of laughter from hundreds of his Indian American supporters.

''They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They're not ready to listen!'' he said.

Gandhi's event was attended by community members not only in Silicon Valley but also from Los Angeles and Canada.

Gandhi told the Indian Americans that the idea of India was under attack and is being challenged.

He applauded the Indian Americans for holding up the Indian flag in America, showing the American people what it means to be an Indian by respecting their culture and learning from them while also allowing the Americans to learn from them.

“You make us all proud. When we think of our country, you are all our ambassadors. When America says Indian people are extremely intelligent. Indian people are masters of IT, Indian people are respectful. All these ideas that have come, they've come because of you and because of your actions and your behaviours,” he said.

