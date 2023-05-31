Congress-led UDF opposition, ruling LDF bag 7 seats each in local body bypolls

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:28 IST
The Congress-led UDF opposition and the ruling LDF in Kerala bagged seven seats each in the local body by-elections held across the state, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The UDF and LDF each bagged 7 seats out of the total 19 local body wards in nine districts where by-elections were held a day ago.

Of the remaining seats, four were won by independent candidates and one by the BJP-led alliance NDA.

However, both the LDF and NDA lost a seat each compared to their tally before the by-election, according to a statement released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC, in its release, also said the LDF got 7 seats out of which CPI(M) bagged 6 and CPI 1.

In the UDF, Congress got 6 seats, while Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) got one, it said.

Prior to the by-elections in the 19 wards, LDF had 8 seats, UDF had 7, NDA 2, Janapaksha (secular) 1 and 2 were held by independent candidates, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

