" I will not compromise on issue of corruption..." says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

While addressing the media in Tonk, Sachin Pilot said, "It is not possible for me to make any kind of compromise on corruption and with the future of the youth. I made a promise to the youth in my meeting in Jaipur on May 15 and what I had said at that time, I have put in front of the party leaders in Delhi and now everything is in the notice of the top leaders of the party."

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:31 IST
" I will not compromise on issue of corruption..." says Congress leader Sachin Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he will not compromise on the issue of corruption and with the future of youth adding that the state government must take action in this regard.

He further mentioned that an investigation should also begin which should examine the corruption of the previous state government led by Vasundhara Raje and stated that changes should be brought in the functioning of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). "The corruption and loot that took place during the tenure of the previous Vasundhara government should be effectively investigated, while the youth who were wronged should also get justice. Radical changes should be brought in RPSC also. I am waiting for the state government to take action on all these," Pilot said.

Sachin Pilot also pointed out that he has done nothing wrong by putting the grievances of the youth in front of top Congress leaders in Delhi as the party has suggested on multiple occasions that it stands against corruption. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also reiterated many times that our party is against corruption and works on the policy of zero tolerance, as well as our party will not tolerate any atrocities against the youth So there is nothing wrong in what I said," he said.

Earlier on Monday Congress High Command summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjuna Kharge in view of the political tussle in Rajasthan. After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot Congress projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

In this regard, KC Venugopal said, "We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal." Earlier Pilot had launched a 5-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

