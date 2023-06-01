Biden expects debt ceiling bill on his desk by June 5 - White House
President Joe Biden expects to have the debt ceiling bill on his desk by June 5, before the U.S. runs out of money to pay its bills, White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre said on Wednesday.
