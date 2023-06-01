Left Menu

PK Dhumal launches BJP's 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' in HP's Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:08 IST
PK Dhumal launches BJP's 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' in HP's Hamirpur
  Country:
  • India

Hamirpur (HP), June 1 (PTI) BJP leader PK Dhumal on Thursday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of fomenting divisions along caste and religious lines, as he launched the BJP's campaign to promote the Narendra Modi government's achievements in the last nine years.

Launching the party's 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' here, Dhumal, also a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, urged people ''to remain united'' as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were ''vital for the nation''.

Highlighting the Union government's achievements in the last nine years, the senior BJP leader said India has emerged as one of the leading nations of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the BJP government provided relief to all sections of the society and worked for the welfare of the common man.

