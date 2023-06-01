US Ambassador Garcetti meets BJP chief J P Nadda

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters here and discussed matters of mutual interests to the two countries. The BJP said the meeting was part of the party's ''Know BJP'' initiative under which diplomats of different countries are informed in detail about the ruling party's political journey, its ideology, governance agenda, among other matters.

''BJP National President Shri @JPNadda welcomed @USAmbIndia Eric Garcetti today at the BJP HQ as part of the 'KnowBJP' initiative. Matters relating to common interests were discussed during the meeting,'' the party said.

