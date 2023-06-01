Telangana to celebrate 10th state formation day on June 2; Governor, CM KCR extend greetings

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the state's 10th Formation Day.

The Telangana government is set to organise the the celebrations on a grand scale spanning 21 days from June 2.

On the occasion of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, Rao remembered the struggles, movements and the sacrifices behind Telangana achieving statehood in various stages over six decades, an official release said.

The opening ceremony of the 21-day long celebrations would be held at the new state Secretariat here on June 2, where Rao will unfurl the national flag.

The chief minister recalled the manner in which the second phase movement was transformed into a democratic struggle in a parliamentary manner by spreading the ideology towards the formation of the state and uniting people, the release said.

Nine years ago on June 2, 2014, Telangana became the 29th state of India, the chief minister said adding that it is remarkable that the new State of Telangana overcame all hurdles and thwarted the political conspiracies hatched by the antagonists and stood as a strong developing state in the country.

He also said that Telangana, which suffered setbacks, is now taking the country forward in all fields.

According to KCR, the development and welfare programmes and the results achieved by Telangana in these nine years have become exemplary in the country. He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the state government and the participation of all the people.

The chief minister further said that the 'Telangana model' of governance is available to the people of the country and asserted that the people of all states are demanding a government like that of Telangana.

KCR said that the state government made all arrangements to organise the state Formation Day celebrations for three weeks by displaying the achievements in all sectors including agriculture, irrigation, electricity, education, medical, welfare and financial sector, in a festive atmosphere.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Telangana Formation Day celebrations will be held at Golconda Fort here on June 2.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will hoist the national flag at the fort to mark the celebrations, a release from his office said.

A special exhibition on the union government's achievements during the past nine years will also be inaugurated as part of the day's celebrations, it said.

A cultural programme is being organised later in the evening where eminent artists will perform along with a host of other artists showcasing the culture of the nation with a focus on Telangana, it said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended her greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the Telangana State Formation Day.

''This joyous occasion fills the hearts of Telangana people across the globe with happiness and pride. The Formation Day holds immense significance as it commemorates the supreme sacrifices made by numerous youths in their quest for a separate Telangana State,'' the Governor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor will participate in the ''Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations'' which will be held at Raj Bhavan on June 2.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will attend as chief guest at an event organised by Telangana Congress at Gandhi Bhavan here as part of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, a release from the party said.

On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, Telangana BJP president and party MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will hoist national flag at party's State office here on June 2.

