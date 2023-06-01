CM condoles death of three people in Salem firecracker unit accident, announces relief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of three persons, including a woman, at a firecracker unit at Sarkar Kollapatty village in Salem district on Thursday and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the affected families.

A sudden fire at the firecracker warehouse left three persons dead and six persons, including five women, injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Hospital.

''I am very saddened to hear the news of the tragedy. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,'' the chief minister said in a statement here.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the affected families and Rs 50,000 to the injured to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the release said.

