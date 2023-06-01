Macron says Ukraine needs clear, strong security guarantees at NATO summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Ukraine needed to be given clear and strong security guarantees at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

"Vilnius must send a clear message to Ukraine and Ukrainians. I favour stronger, concrete very clear security guarantees," Macron told reporters after a European leaders summit in Moldova, adding he would hold talks on the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Potsdam on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)