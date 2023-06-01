Left Menu

Macron says Ukraine needs clear, strong security guarantees at NATO summit

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Ukraine needed to be given clear and strong security guarantees at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

"Vilnius must send a clear message to Ukraine and Ukrainians. I favour stronger, concrete very clear security guarantees," Macron told reporters after a European leaders summit in Moldova, adding he would hold talks on the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Potsdam on June 7.

