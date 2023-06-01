Siddaramaiah appoints poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu as his chief adviser

The Congress' master strategist in Karnataka Sunil Kanugolu, the brains behind the 'PayCM' campaign against the previous BJP government, has been appointed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's chief adviser.

An order for Kanugolu's appointment was issued on Wednesday. He has been given a position equivalent to a cabinet-rank minister till the next order.

A former associate of political strategist Prashant Kishor, Kanugolu hails from Ballari.

According to Congress sources, Kanugolu had prepared the strategy behind the 'PayCM' campaign in September last year.

The 'PayCM' campaign poster featured a QR Code with the image of the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the centre with the message ''40 per cent accepted here'' to allege that a 40 per cent bribe was being charged for every government work.

