UP: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya on Jun 5

Ayodhya | Updated: 02-06-2023
UP: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya on Jun 5
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo- ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally here on June 5, an official said on Friday.

Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on the World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for ''a few days'' due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

