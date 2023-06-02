Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:19 IST
Maha: Court acquits NMMC official in bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special court here acquitted an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), who was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official said on Friday. Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections, he said.

The judge in an order passed in February held that the prosecution had failed prove the charges against the alleged accused who needs to be given the benefit of doubts and hence acquitted.

The prosecution had informed the court that on November 16, 2007, the alleged accused had at his office had demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 from two applicants for water tap connection permissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

