Shivaji Maharaj's life a source of inspiration, his work and policies relevant even today: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of inspiration, and the work done by him, his policies as well as the system of governance he put in place continue to be relevant even today as welfare of people was the basic principle of his administration.

In his video message played at the state-level function being held atop the Raigad fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king, the PM said that Shivaji Maharaj's vision and his magnificent personality set him apart from other heroes from history. The government's vision of ''Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'' (One India, Supreme India) was a reflection of Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, Modi said, adding that bravery, bold style of action, strategic skills were some of the traits of his personality, while farmers' welfare, empowerment of women, making governance accessible to the common man, water management were a few of the features of his policies and administration.

''Welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj 350 years ago is a social chapter as the spirit of 'swarajya' and nationalism was incorporated in it,'' PM Modi said.

It is the responsibility of a leader to keep his people motivated and confident. During Shivaji Maharaj's times, the morale of people was low because of invasions, he said. ''An attempt was made to break the morale of people by attacking our cultural centres...But Shivaji Maharaj not only fought the invaders, but also instilled the belief among people that 'swaraj' (self-rule) is possible. He inspired the people for nation-building by ending the mentality of slavery,'' he said.

In history, many rulers are known for their dominance in the military, but their administrative ability was weak. Similarly, many rulers were known for their excellent governance, but their military leadership was weak. However, the personality of Shivaji Maharaj was magnificent as he established 'swaraj' as well as 'suraaj' (good governance), Modi added.

Shivaji Maharaj showed his military leadership by conquering forts and defeating enemies at a very young age. As a king, he also showed the way of good governance by implementing reforms in public administration. Shivaji Maharaj not only protected his kingdom and culture from invaders, but also put forward a comprehensive vision of nation-building, he said.

''Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is completely different from other heroes of history because of his vision,'' the prime minister said as he highlighted the public welfare character of his governance which assured that people live with self-respect.

''He also sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt the 'swaraj', religion, culture and heritage, which boosted the confidence of people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance. It resulted in boosting respect for the nation. Be it farmers' welfare, women empowerment or making governance accessible to the common man, his system of governance and his policies are equally relevant even today,'' Modi said, adding that various aspects of Shivaji Maharaj's personality impact people even now in one way or the other.

Recognising India's maritime potential, expansion of the navy and his management skills provide inspiration to everyone even today, he added.

The PM also mentioned that the forts built by him continue to stand in the middle of the sea even today, despite bearing the brunt of strong waves and tides.

''Last year, India freed the navy from a trace of slavery as the flag of the Indian navy with the identity of British rule has been replaced with the emblem of Shivaji Maharaj. Now, this flag symbolises the pride of new India in the seas and skies,'' Modi said.

The bravery, ideology and justice of Shivaji Maharaj have inspired many generations. His bold style of action, strategic skills and peaceful political system are an inspiration for us even today, the prime minister said.

''The journey to build the India of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dreams will be the journey of 'swaraj', good governance and self-reliance. This will be the journey of a developed India,'' Modi noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)