CPI(M) justifies fundraising in US for Loka Kerala Sabha

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Friday justified fundraising in the US for the Loka Kerala Sabha, a non-resident Keralites' convention, being organised in New York this month, saying it was done by the organisers and not the state government.

A controversy has erupted around the Loka Kerala Sabha, with allegations cropping up that money was being charged from 'pravasis' (expats) to stand or sit close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the three-day event, which will be held in New York on June 9, 10, and 11.

''What is wrong with sponsors collecting money for the regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha,'' CPI(M) central committee member A K Balan asked, as the opposition Congress continued its attack against the Left government over the issue.

Balan, who is also a former minister, alleged that the opposition is insulting Keralites living abroad by creating unnecessary controversies.

''Sponsors are the fundraisers for the event, not the ministers. The chairman of the organising committee of the event has stated that an audit is being conducted to find out whether there is any misuse of money. Then why do you suspect the expatriates?'', he asked.

Responding to Balan's claim, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Loka Kerala Sabha will not benefit common expatriates.

Mocking at the CPI(M), Chennithala said that the sponsorship claimed by the CPI(M) was ''a new version of bucket collection'', a reference to the door-to-door mass-contact programme organised by the Left party in the state for raising funds.

He said the opposition boycotted the Loka Kerala Sabha for the past two years as they realised that it was ''a wasteful programme'' being organised for the elites among expatriates.

The Congress leader said he has never heard of charging huge money for sitting or standing close to the Kerala Chief Minister during a conference, before this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)