Elan Closs Stephens named BBC acting chair
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has appointed Elan Closs Stephens as the BBC's acting chair, replacing Richard Sharp who resigned after an independent report found he had breached rules.
Closs Stephens, a member of the public broadcaster's governing body since 2010, will remain Acting Chair from June 27 for a year, or until a new permanent chair has been appointed, the government said.
