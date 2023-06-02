Elan Closs Stephens named BBC acting chair

The British government has appointed Elan Closs Stephens as the BBC's acting chair, replacing Richard Sharp who resigned after an independent report found he had breached rules.

Closs Stephens, a member of the public broadcaster's governing body since 2010, will remain Acting Chair from June 27 for a year, or until a new permanent chair has been appointed, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)