US does not need to boost nuclear arsenal to deter Russia, China

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:50 IST
The United States does not believe it needs to increase the size of its own nuclear arsenal in order to deter the combined forces of Russia, China and other rivals, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

He also said the United States would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiration if Russia does the same in a speech in which he sought to coax Moscow and Beijing into arms control talks. (Reporting By Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

