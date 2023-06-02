Left Menu

Allow law to take its due course: Meenakshi Lekhi on wrestlers' protest

PTI | Agra | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:02 IST
Allow law to take its due course: Meenakshi Lekhi on wrestlers' protest
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said the wrestlers' matter will be decided by court and that the law is same for everyone be it a man or a woman.

''The law of India is equal to everyone whether it is a daughter, son, husband or a wife. The court will decide what is wrong and what is right,'' she said when asked to comment on wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma, who has been accused of committing several acts of sexual exploitation against women under training.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was in Agra to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.

Speaking on the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, she said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a massive change in the last nine years of his rule.

''Things are same. What has changed is the able leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who always thought of welfare of the poor, farmers, the deprived section and women,'' she said.

''Despite rumours spread by the people in Opposition about the COVID vaccines, the BJP government did a commendable work by providing vaccines to lakhs of people in record time and supplying two COVID-19 vaccines to the developed nations and other countries,'' she said.

Lekhi also lauded the Modi government work on the launch of Vande Bharat trains, construction of the house for poor people under PM Awas Yojana, construction of toilets and increasing the number of tap water connection in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023