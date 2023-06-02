Pacts with India will go a long way: Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda" on Saturday said the consensus reached in the areas of connectivity, water resources and energy in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have a far-reaching impact.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted here in his honour by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A video of his speech was released to the media.

''As Nepal prime minister, this is my fourth visit to India. The way the consensus was reached in the fields of connectivity, water resources and energy in the meeting with Modi will go a long way,'' Prachanda said.

Modi stated that the ties between the two countries will be taken to Himalayan heights, and ''this is a moment of pride and joy for us,'' he added.

Upon his return to Nepal on Saturday, he will tell his countrymen that the ties between the two neighbours have entered a new phase of history with a new dimension added to it which needs to be nurtured, the visiting prime minister said.

Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

His meetings with Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)