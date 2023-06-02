Odisha railway accident: Dharmendra Pradhan leaves for Balasore
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday night left for Odishas Balasore following a horrific triple train crash there, which killed at least 50 people and injured 350 others.Landed in Kolkata to the unfortunate news of the train mishap in Balasore. Leaving for Balasore, he tweeted.Pradhan who belongs to Odisha is a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday night left for Odisha's Balasore following a horrific triple train crash there, which killed at least 50 people and injured 350 others.
''Landed in Kolkata to the unfortunate news of the train mishap in Balasore. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wish for the earliest recovery and well-being of all, particularly those who are critically injured. Urge all those affected to stay strong. Leaving for Balasore,'' he tweeted.
Pradhan who belongs to Odisha is a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha CM flags off 24 new basic life support ambulances in Bhubaneshwar
Egra blast case: Prime accused Bhanu Bag dies in Odisha hospital
Odisha Chief Minister launches State Dashboard & CM Dashboard
Madhya Pradesh BJP organises state-level meetings of IT cell, social media in view of Assembly polls
Madhya Pradesh BJP organises state working committee meeting in view of assembly polls