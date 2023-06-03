Kerala CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Odisha and conveyed condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

In a tweet, Vijayan said Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time.

''Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time. @Naveen_Odisha,'' he tweeted.

At least 233 people were killed and over 900 injured in the crash in Odisha's Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train on Friday.

