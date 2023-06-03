SGPC delegation meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

A senior delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday met the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in New Delhi. The delegation gave a representation on various issues pertaining to the functioning of Gurudwaras and other SGPC matters including the inclusion of Gurudwaras under the management of the SGPC Board, an official statement said.

"The delegation felt that this will streamline the management of Gurudwaras," it said. On the occasion, Shah assured the leaders of support and cooperation in these matters. (ANI)

