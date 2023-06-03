Maha Chief Electoral Officer asks collector to prepare for `possible' bypoll to Chandrapur LS seat

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, has asked the Chandrapur district collector to prepare for a possible byelection to the Chandrapur-Wani-Arni Lok Sabha constituency.

Sitting MP from the constituency, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar of the Congress, died on May 30 following a brief illness.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office sent a letter in this regard to collector Vinay Gowda on Friday, the latter told PTI.

Following Dhanorkar's death, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce election programme for the vacant seat in the near future, the letter stated.

