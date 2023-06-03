Left Menu

Rajasthan CM throws mike on floor after it malfunctions during event

The mike was not thrown at the district collector, an official said.The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it.The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away.Where is SP superintendent of police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:38 IST
Rajasthan CM throws mike on floor after it malfunctions during event
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone on the floor, apparently enraged after the public address system malfunctioned during a public event in Barmer. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The chief minister, who was sitting on a chair, threw the microphone towards his left where the Barmer district collector was standing. The collector picked up the microphone. Another mike was handed over to the chief minister.

The chief minister's office denied an earlier interpretation of the video clip that the mike was thrown at the district collector. ''The mike was not thrown at the district collector,'' an official said.

The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it.

The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away.

''Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar,'' he said.

Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer.

During the event, the women told the chief minister about various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023