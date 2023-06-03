Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar holds interaction with Common Service Centres operators

While interacting with CSC operators, CM Khattar said," You are the link between the government and the public. Your service is in the category of social service. The government launched a campaign to provide benefits of its services and schemes to citizens who are sitting at home. The more you provide these services to the eligible people around you, the more your respect will increase."

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:01 IST
Haryana CM Khattar holds interaction with Common Service Centres operators
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday held a virtual interaction with operators of Common Service Centres in the state and said that CSC operators are the link between the government and the public. While interacting with CSC operators, CM Khattar said," You are the link between the government and the public. Your service is in the category of social service. The government launched a campaign to provide benefits of its services and schemes to citizens who are sitting at home. The more you provide these services to the eligible people around you, the more your respect will increase."

He further stated that Common Service Center is a powerful medium to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of becoming a digital India. "Common Service Center is a powerful medium to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of becoming a digital India. The Digital India campaign launched on July 1, 2015, aims to connect government departments with the people of the country. Prime Minister Modi had said that Digital India is going to give strength to Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business," CM Khattar said.

"Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is the most important document in the direction of Ease of Living. More than 64000 elderly people got pensions sitting at home only through PPP. 75 Lakh Chirayu cards were created to protect the health of Antyodaya families using PPP data. Now the data of birth and death will be auto-updated from the PPP itself," he added. He further urged the operators of CSC to remain informed about the schemes of the government.

"All of you are requested to keep studying the services and schemes of the government. If you have information about government schemes, then the promotion of schemes will be more accessible to the general public," he said. He also mentioned that the state government has decided to open CSC centres to promote digital governance in every village of the state.

"To promote digital governance, the government has decided to open common service centres in every village and locality to provide government services at their doorsteps.13000 common service centres are actively operating in the state, and 12938 services are being provided through these centres," he said. "Today, any citizen of the state can get 673 schemes and services of 50 departments online with one click. Because of this sense of service to the public, our government has been called the government of service delivery. Our goal is to rise in the Happiness Index and only through service delivery without any hindrance," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023