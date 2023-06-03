Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:42 IST
Cong's ex-servicemen dept chief Major (retd) Ved Prakash passes away
National chairman of the Congress' ex-servicemen department Major (retd) Ved Prakash passed away on Saturday. He was 85.

Prakash, a regular attendee at the party's press conferences at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, was known for being a staunch Congress loyalist.

His son Vipul Prakash said, ''My father suddenly collapsed at the Congress headquarters at around one o'clock this afternoon and suffered a head injury. He was taken to the hospital but he had passed away.'' He said Ved Prakash turned 85 on Friday.

''My father's heart used to beat for the Congress and he was so attached to the party that even at this age, he used to visit the Congress headquarters every day,'' Vipul Prakash said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''I am deeply pained by the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was associated with the Congress party for decades and played an important role in the ex-servicemen department.'' After serving the nation as a disciplined soldier, he devoted his life to building an organisation of ex-servicemen. He played key roles in the past, including running the war room in the AICC and being in-charge of the northeastern states, Kharge said.

He had a deep understanding of Jammu and Kashmir and defence matters, the Congress chief said.

''Our heartfelt tribute to him and our deepest condolences to his family,'' Kharge said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''Received the sad news of the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was dedicated to the ideology of the Indian National Congress and was the head of the ex-servicemen department.

''Major Ved Prakash ji dedicated his whole life to the service of the country. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress family,'' Priyanka Gandhi said, praying for the departed soul.

Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of Maj. Ved Prakash, Chairman, AICC Ex-Servicemen Department. He was a loyal soldier and a dedicated party worker.'' ''My sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti,'' Venugopal said on Twitter.

