"Those responsible have still not been identified...": Tejashwi Yadav on Odisha train accident

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Centre for a negligent attitude stating that those responsible for the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore have still not been identified. While talking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "It's a big accident. This has happened due to negligence. Railways claim that safety is their priority but even after such a major accident, responsibility has not been fixed yet. Action should be taken against those responsible."

"The visuals were horrific. The Railways always said that safety is their priority. Such a big accident happened and still, those responsible have not been identified. This is not the time for politics. I hope that an investigation team has been formed. If not, then it should be done immediately," he added. Meanwhile, 275 people have been killed and over 1000 were left injured after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday night.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

