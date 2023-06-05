Poland receives draft EU regulation extending ban on Ukrainian food imports
Poland's agriculture minister has received a draft regulation from the European Commission extending a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until September 15, he said on Monday.
"We have received from the EC a draft of a new regulation banning the import of 4 products to the 5 countries," Robert Telus wrote on Twitter. "The effective date provided for in the draft is September 15 this year."
