Poland receives draft EU regulation extending ban on Ukrainian food imports

Poland's agriculture minister has received a draft regulation from the European Commission extending a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until September 15, he said on Monday.

"We have received from the EC a draft of a new regulation banning the import of 4 products to the 5 countries," Robert Telus wrote on Twitter. "The effective date provided for in the draft is September 15 this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)