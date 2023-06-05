Thane: Sindhi community traders observe bandh to protest Awhad's 'offensive' remarks

Traders and businesspersons belonging to the Sindhi community on Monday observed a day-long bandh in parts of Thane district to protest alleged derogatory remarks made against members of the social group by senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad at an event last month.

As a mark of protest, traders and businesspersons kept their establishments shut in the Kopri area of Thane (East), which is home to a large Sindhi community population.

Last week, a criminal offence was registered against Awhad at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar town following a complaint by Jamnadas Puruswani, president of the Ulhasnagar unit of the BJP.

The complaint said the sitting MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district made the alleged offensive remarks while addressing NCP activists and leaders at a meeting in Ulhasnagar on May 27. Ahwad's derogatory comments, which went viral on social media, have hurt the sentiments of Sindhi community members, it said. However, the NCP has claimed the video carrying the alleged derogatory remarks was doctored.

Meanwhile, a section of community members has sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials, seeking appointment of an SIT to probe the case against the 59-year-old Opposition politician.

The members also wanted the authorities to examine the video of Awhad's speech to find out it it was fabricated as claimed by the NCP.

