Left Menu

Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:20 IST
Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi on Monday and alleged that the former Congress president is not running any ''shop of love'' but has opened a ''mega shopping mall of hatred''.

Addressing an event here, Nadda said that nine years of the Narendra Modi government has transformed the country and its progress is being recognised by the world today.

There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

''But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride,'' he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

''On the one hand he raises questions on the surgical strike, talk about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love).... You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall','' the BJP president charged.

Nadda was addressing an event after releasing a book, titled ''Amrit kaal ki aur'' (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023