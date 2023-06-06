Left Menu

"Narendra Modi will once again become PM": Assam BJP President

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He took the oath of office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 07:41 IST
"Narendra Modi will once again become PM": Assam BJP President
Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Narendra Modi government has completed its 9 years of governance at the Centre, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that Modi will once again become the Prime Minister of India in 2024 after the next General Elections. "The Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024 and Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister for the third time," Bhabesh Kalita said.

Lauding PM Modi for the completion of nine years at the centre, the Assam BJP president said that Assam and North East have significantly benefited in these 9 years. "Assam has witnessed development in every sector, including agriculture, health, and road connectivity. We are immensely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this," Kalita added.

Narendra Modi was first sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and took the oath of office for his second term on May 30, 2019. Furthermore, Kalita announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Assam this month and participate in two large public meetings as part of Assam BJP's Mahajanasampark Abhiyan.

BJP said that to make preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it will hold several mega public rallies in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state from June 11. According to the Assam BJP, huge public meetings are to be held from June 11 to June 30 in Lok Sabha Constituencies of the state by Assam BJP in order to discuss in detail the policies and schemes implemented by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country including Assam and preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju and several other ministers, party leaders will participate in the meetings, the party said. In this regard, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the meeting to be held at Hojai under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on June 27 and BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in the meeting to be held at Sivasagar under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on June 19."

He further mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present in the meetings to be held at the Lok Sabha constituencies of Diphu, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri as the chief guest. "Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is to be present in Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Kaliabor and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituencies as the Chief Guest," he said.

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita will also be present in the two meetings organised in Barak Valley and also in Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

