COP28 president says fossil fuels phasedown is inevitable

More than 100 members of Congress and the European Parliament last month urged U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to pressure the UAE government to oust al-Jaber from the COP job, saying his dual position could undermine negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:56 IST
The phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable, the United Arab Emirates' incoming COP28 president said on Thursday, in stronger remarks than previous comments he where called for the phasedown of fossil fuel emissions rather than the fuels themselves. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who also runs the UAE's state oil giant, has been criticized by climate activists for what they saw as a soft stance on fossil fuel, calling for the tackling of their emissions than cutting their use.

"The phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable. The speed at which this happens depends on how quickly we can phase up zero carbon alternatives, while ensuring energy security, accessibility and affordability," he said at an event on the sidelines of the UN climate talks in Bonn. More than 100 members of Congress and the European Parliament last month urged U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to pressure the UAE government to oust al-Jaber from the COP job, saying his dual position could undermine negotiations.

