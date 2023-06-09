Biden said NATO allies need to discuss candidates for secretary general

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday it remains to be seen whether it's time for a British secretary general of NATO, adding that the organization's allies need to discuss candidates for the leadership role.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House, Biden was asked if it's time for a British NATO secretary general. He responded: "Maybe."

Sunak had been expected to try to win Biden's backing for defense minister Ben Wallace's bid to become the next NATO chief.

