Honduran president arrives in Shanghai
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 09:50 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in China's financial hub of Shanghai on Friday, state broadcaster CGTN said, on a visit that will run until June 14.
She will meet President Xi Jinping to "jointly plan and lead" the future development of ties, the official news agency, Xinhua, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement