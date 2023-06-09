BJP Haryana incharge Biplab Deb meets Khattar

Left Menu

BJP Haryana incharge Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latters official residence here and the two held an in-depth discussion on important matters related to the state.The meeting came amid signs of differences between the BJP and its ally JJP.

BJP Haryana incharge Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's official residence here and the two held ''an in-depth discussion on important matters related to the state''.

The meeting came amid signs of differences between the BJP and its ally JJP. Four Independent MLAs from Haryana met Deb in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda also met him in the national capital.

After his meeting with Deb, Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Had an in-depth discussion with @BJP4Haryana incharge @BJPBiplab on important matters related to Haryana at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence), Chandigarh.'' He also shared a picture of him and Deb from the meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Deb said issues related to agriculture, farmers and important matters pertaining to the state were discussed during the meeting.

The Haryana government has been facing criticism from various quarters after police lathi-charged farmers, who were demanding that sunflower seeds be procured at minimum support price, during a protest in Kurukshetra earlier this week.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused the state government of being ''anti-farmer''.

