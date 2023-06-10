Left Menu

Praful Patel, Supriya Sule be the new working presidents of NCP Party: Sharad Pawar

Pawar made the announcement while addressing party workers at the 25th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the party, which he had formed in 1999 along with P A Sangma.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the new working presidents of the party. Pawar made the announcement while addressing party workers at the 25th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the party, which he had formed in 1999 along with P A Sangma.

Party leader Ajit Pawar was also present at the occasion. Sharad Pawar had last month resigned as the president of the party. He had subsequently withdrawn his decision after NCP's committee on May 5 passed a resolution rejecting his resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. (ANI)

